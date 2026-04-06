BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A motorcyclist was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment following an accident in Clearfield County over the weekend.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Clearfield barracks, the crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. on April 3, on Interstate 80 westbound in Bradford Township.

Police reported that 43-year-old Jason L. Youngdahl, of Brockway, was traveling west on a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, and while he was was negotiating a right hand curve near mile marker 121, he lost control of the motorcycle.

State police said the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. The impact threw Youngdahl from the motorcycle.

According to the report, Youngdahl was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Clearfield EMS transported him to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of suspected serious injuries, the report said.

Clearfield EMS, Gios Towing, and BJW Fire Company assisted troopers at the scene.

According to the report, Youngdahl was cited for a registration violation.

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