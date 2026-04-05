CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Easter Sunday, so their team can enjoy the holiday with family and friends. They look forward to seeing everyone back tomorrow, April 6, for their Monday specials!

SPECIALS:

Monday: Burger Monday – Pizza, Wings Special

Tuesday: Turkey Dinner

Wednesday: Chef’s Choice

Thirsty Thursday: Wings and Drafts

Friday: Cod Fish Specials

Saturday: Prime Rib Dinner

Sunday: Cody’s BBQ Specials

Normal Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Check Out Their Menu

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

The post SPONSORED: Cousin Basils Closed on Easter Sunday; Stop In on Monday for Their Specials! appeared first on exploreJefferson.