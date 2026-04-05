CLEARFIELD, PA – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show concluded its most recent event with a life-changing announcement for one lucky attendee. Mark Kitta from Mt. Pleasant, PA, has been named the official winner of a 2025 Kawasaki Brute Force 450 4×4 donated by Carns Family of Dealership in Clearfield, PA.

The giveaway, which has become a hallmark of the annual show, saw an incredible turnout this year with over 3,500 entries submitted for a chance to win the high-performance machine.

The grand prize was provided by Carns Equipment of Clearfield and Mountain Extreme Powersports of Rockton. For several years, these two dealerships have partnered with the Central PA Sports and Outdoor show to give away a brand-new powersports unit, reinforcing their commitment to the local outdoor community and the growth of the sport in Pennsylvania.

As family-owned and operated dealerships, Carns Equipment and Mountain Extreme pride themselves on a “community-first” approach. Their involvement in the giveaway highlights their dedication to providing families with the equipment they need to enjoy the great outdoors, backed by the personal touch that only local, family-run businesses can offer.

“We love seeing the excitement this giveaway brings to the show every year,” said a representative from the partnership. “Giving back to the riders and enthusiasts who support us is what being family-owned is all about. Congratulations to Mark—we know that Kawasaki is going to see some great trails.”

For more information on upcoming events or to browse the latest inventory, visit Carns Equipment (14357 Clearfield Shawville Highway Clearfield, PA) or Mountain Extreme Powersports (6381 Rockton Mountain Hwy, Rockton, PA) online or at their respective locations. www.carnsequipment.com – www.mountainextremepowersports.com