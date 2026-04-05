Ingredients
1-1/3 cups pizza sauce
4 submarine buns, split and toasted
1-1/3 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
20 slices of pepperoni
1 — 12 oz. package frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs, thawed
Italian seasoning to taste
Directions
~Spread 1/3 cup pizza sauce on the bottom of each bun. Top each with 1/3 cup cheese, five slices of pepperoni, and three meatballs; sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Replace tops.
~Wrap each sandwich in foil. Bake at 400°F for 10 to 12 minutes (or until heated through).
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