You are sneezing, sniffling and overall feel terrible. Is it seasonal allergies or do you have a cold?

“It is important to understand the differences between allergies and colds so that you can follow the best course of treatment,” said Sophia Smithbauer, DO, a Family Medicine Physician at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “If you take the wrong medications, they will not be effective and could make symptoms worse.”

While colds are caused by viruses that are transmitted from exposure to germs, seasonal allergies are the immune system’s reaction to triggers – things inhaled.

Seasonal allergies are not typically present at birth; however, they can develop at any age including adulthood. In approximately 80% of people with allergies, they begin in early childhood but can emerge when people are in their 20s and 30s due to changes in immune function, hormonal shifts or relocation to new communities with unfamiliar pollen.

Seasonal allergies only occur during specific times of the year. Although people can be allergic to certain trees and grasses year-round, their pollen is typically the allergen that brings seasonal discomfort. The allergy symptoms usually subside once the pollination season ends.

In Pennsylvania, allergy season typically runs from early spring through fall, with tree pollen starting as early as March or April, followed by grass pollen in the summer and ragweed in the fall. Symptoms often peak in late April.

Symptoms and Treatments

Airborne allergies symptoms include:

Stuffy, runny nose, itchy and watery eyes

Lasts as long as allergens are present such as pollen and pet dander

Treated with antihistamines, decongestants and nasal steroids

Cold symptoms include:

Stuffy, runny nose, sore throat, cough

Lasts up to two weeks

Treated with fluids, rest, over the counter medications to treat symptoms

Prevention

For colds, it is important to practice hand hygiene and wash your hands often as well as to avoid contact with anyone who has a cold.

People who have allergies, it is best to avoid breathing in the substances that cause reactions. To minimize exposure, stay indoors on windy dry days and keep windows closed. After being outdoors, shower, wash hair and change clothes. Check pollen counts daily and plan activities accordingly.

If you are unsure if you are suffering from allergies or a cold, you may want to consult an expert. Penn Highlands Healthcare offers comprehensive family medicine at locations throughout the region. The physicians and providers take care of the whole family — from infants through seniors. For more information or to find a provider near you, visit www.phhealthcare.org/findadoc