UNIVERSITY PARK — Anna George, a nationally recognized conservation leader and educator who most recently served as vice president and chief conservation and education officer at the Tennessee Aquarium, has been named the new executive director of Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center within Penn State Outreach. She will begin her role on April 27.

George brings more than two decades of experience in conservation science, environmental education and nonprofit leadership. At the Tennessee Aquarium, she oversaw the strategic direction of conservation and education initiatives; led teams responsible for field conservation, live animal care and public science engagement; and managed more than 60 staff and volunteers across her departments. She also administered major grant programs, including up to $2 million annually in conservation funding through federal and state agencies and private foundations.

During her tenure, George directed the design and opening of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute, a $6 million LEED Gold freshwater science center on the Tennessee River, led species reintroduction and recovery programs across the southeastern United States and championed educational pathways that supported learners from preschool through graduate school. Her scientific leadership and conservation impact have been recognized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Tennessee Valley Authority and other national organizations.

George said it’s exciting and humbling to join Shaver’s Creek, which was founded in 1976, during its 50th anniversary.

“For five decades, the center has built a powerful tradition of meaningful environmental education, engaging schoolchildren and community members, while simultaneously mentoring Penn State students who will become tomorrow’s environmental educators and leaders,” she said. “As Shaver’s Creek celebrates 50 years, it’s a moment to reflect on how the world has changed and how essential our mission remains. People need connections — to each other and the natural world. Time in nature strengthens our relationships, supports our health and reduces stress. In an era of constant technological change, Shaver’s Creek’s work is more important than ever.”

Through its nature center, aviary and herpetarium, public programs, partnerships and more across the region, Shaver’s Creek helps people of all ages explore nature, build environmental literacy and cultivate a deeper relationship with the natural world. The center also provides extensive experiential learning opportunities for Penn State students, including internships, leadership training and applied research in conservation and environmental education.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anna to Penn State Outreach,” said Larry Terry, vice president for Outreach. “Her leadership in conservation science, education and community engagement makes her ideally suited to guide Shaver’s Creek into its next chapter. I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Chris Ortiz, who has provided exceptional leadership as interim director and ensured continuity throughout this transition.”

In her new role, George will lead the center’s strategic direction, enhance its statewide engagement and continue developing student-centered learning experiences. She will also work closely with partners across Penn State and throughout the state to expand conservation initiatives and community-based environmental programming.

“Nature is for everyone,” she added. “Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or simply someone who enjoys a quiet moment in the woods, we all benefit from time outside. The Penn State community is fortunate to have this resource just minutes from campus, and I look forward to helping more students, faculty and partners across the commonwealth connect with the work happening here.”

George holds a doctorate in biology from Saint Louis University, where her research focused on freshwater biodiversity conservation, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Virginia. She also completed an executive certificate in nonprofit leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School in 2024.

Located in Huntingdon County, Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center serves as Penn State’s nature center, offering environmental education for families and schools, community programs and leadership development opportunities.

More information about Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center is available at shaverscreek.org.