Name: Henry Leeroy Bennett

Born: December 7, 1943

Died: December 29, 2025

Hometown: Rossiter, Pa.

Branch: United States Army

Mr. Bennett served in the United States Army.

His service reflected quiet commitment and honor, and he carried the values he learned in uniform throughout his life.

He was a member of the Rossiter American Legion.

Click here to view a full obituary.



All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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