HARRISBURG – Sens. Tracy Pennycuick (R-24), Wayne Langerholc (R-35) and Scott Martin (R-13) introduced bipartisan legislation creating the Task Force on Child Protection in the Digital Age, a new statewide effort to ensure Pennsylvania’s laws keep pace with rapidly evolving technology and the risks it poses to children.

Senate Resolution 244 directs the Joint State Government Commission to convene a task force that meets at least once every two years to review statutes, evaluate emerging technologies and identify gaps in Pennsylvania law related to child protection in digital spaces. The task force would issue regular reports and recommendations to the General Assembly for legislative action.

The proposal builds on work by the legislature to address digital harms to children. In 2021, the General Assembly established the Task Force on Child Pornography, which led to significant reforms, including updates to statutory terminology to align with national standards. In 2024, the General Assembly passed Pennycuick’s legislation, now Act 125 of 2024, to combat AI generated child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). In 2025, Pennycuick’s legislation to classify deepfakes as digital forgery was signed into law as Act 35 of 2025.

The Senate also recently approved Senate Bill 1050, which would strengthen reporting requirements for AI-generated CSAM, and Senate Bill 1090, which would establish commonsense safeguards for AI chatbots accessible by minors.

“Technology is evolving faster than our laws, and we have a responsibility to make sure our children are protected every step of the way,” said Pennycuick, Communications and Technology Committee Chair. “Senate Resolution 244 creates a proactive, ongoing review of how emerging technologies impact young people, so we’re not reacting after harm is done, but working to prevent it. By bringing together experts to evaluate risks, identify gaps, and recommend updates, this effort ensures Pennsylvania remains vigilant, informed and prepared to safeguard kids in an increasingly digital world.”

“As advancements in technology occur at an unprecedented pace, we must ensure that our children are protected from the risks that can emerge online,” said Langerholc. “By working together, we can strengthen our commitment to safeguarding every child’s well‑being while recognizing the urgency of today’s digital landscape.”

“We have seen some truly tragic and heartbreaking consequences when young people are victimized online, and the number of children being targeted continues to grow at an alarming rate,” said Martin. “We owe it to young people and their families to make sure our laws are keeping pace with the new technologies and tactics criminals are using to exploit kids.”