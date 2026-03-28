DANVILLE – Geisinger announced it will begin offering an FDA-approved self-collected swab sampling option for cervical cancer screening that does not require a pelvic examination. This initiative expands access for patients who are overdue for their human papillomavirus (HPV) screening, a disease that is highly preventable when screening is completed as recommended.

“Most people come into contact with HPV at some point in their lives, often as teens or young adults,” said Julie Hirschhorn, Ph.D., system director of microbiology for Geisinger. “HPV can only be detected through screening, and we’ve seen fewer people getting screened in recent years. This new option from Abbott helps make testing easier and gives our patients another safe, reliable way to care for their health and ultimately save someone’s life.”

Geisinger is using the Abbott FDA-approved simpli-COLLECT™ HPV Collection Kit*, allowing patients to self-collect vaginal samples in a healthcare setting. The self-collection swab pairs with Abbott’s Alinity m HR HPV Assay, detecting 14 high-risk HPV genotypes. It does not detect strains unrelated to cancer. The test includes a mechanism that ensures proper swab collection and valid results.

“Self-collection could be a lifesaving option for many Pennsylvanians, in a state with some of the highest cervical cancer rates in the country,” said Donna Wolk, Ph.D., division chief of microbiology for Geisinger. “Our hope is this self-collection process will make care easier and more accessible for our patients.”

Geisinger is the first health system in the United States to report patient results using the simpli-COLLECT Collection Kit. Patients age 30 to 65 who are at average risk of HPV can safely use self-collection for screening. They should consult their doctor and put a plan in place.

“At Abbott, we believe when testing can be made more accessible, it should be,” said Matt Mittino, vice president of Abbott’s molecular business. “We are partnering with Geisinger to expand access to, and improve the comfort of, HPV screenings. Providing greater access to testing will help more women identify the higher-risk HPV genetic types that could cause cervical cancer.”