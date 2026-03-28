CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Harrisville man faces multiple felony charges, including rape, after PennWest Clarion University Police investigated a report of a sexual assault at a campus residence hall last November.

According to court records, 18-year-old Riley James McGuire faces the following charges:

Rape Forcible Compulsion , Felony 1

, Felony 1 Sexual Assault, Felony 2

Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Felony 2

Assault without Consent, Felony 2 Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident on November 5, 2025, at Campus View Suites on the campus of PennWest Clarion, according to the criminal complaint. Lieutenant Shane White of the PennWest University Police Department filed the charges following a report from Clarion Hospital, the complaint said.

The victim told police that McGuire was visiting the suite when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her onto a couch, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim related she had trouble breathing and attempted to fight McGuire off, but he squeezed her neck harder, the affidavit said. Officer White noted visible marks on the neck of the victim, according to the complaint.

The victim told police she repeatedly said no and stated she did not want to have sex, the affidavit said. McGuire allegedly ignored these statements and told the victim, “you know you want to,” according to the complaint. The affidavit alleges McGuire then sexually assaulted the victim in multiple ways without consent.

McGuire, who is not a student at the university, had a preliminary arraignment on March 26. Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill set bail at $50,000 unsecured, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 5 at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding, according to the docket.

A request for comment from PennWest Clarion was not immediately returned.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victim.