EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber is inviting builders, contractors, and organizations to a free SuperForm ICF Training on Tuesday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Reminisce Banquet Hall.

This hands‑on session is designed for anyone interested in learning how ICF block systems work and how they can be incorporated into modern construction projects. Lunch will be provided, and the event is completely free—participants need to register in advance due to limited seating.

To ensure a productive, small‑group learning environment, attendance is limited to two people per company or organization.

Those who attend will gain practical insights into ICF installation, system benefits, and real‑world applications that can elevate both residential and commercial builds.

Event Details

April 7

8 a.m.–12 p.m.

Reminisce Banquet Hall

Free to attend; lunch included

Limited space; 2 attendees per company

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to sign up using this registration link to secure their spot.

Early registration is recommended, as space fills quickly.

For questions or additional information, Heeter Lumber can be reached at 814‑992‑2211.

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