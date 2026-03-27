HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) are warning about text phishing scams currently targeting Pennsylvanians that threaten the suspension of driving and vehicle registration privileges for not paying a fine or toll violation. PennDOT does not send text messages to customers for any reason, and uses traditional mail sent via the U.S. Postal Service to communicate with Pennsylvanians.

“If you receive a text message notice from a sender claiming to be from PennDOT who is threatening to suspend your license or registration privilege, do not click on any links and just delete the message,” said PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Deputy Secretary Kara Templeton. “These messages are not from PennDOT.”

Scammers send phishing texts claiming to be PennDOT and threatening sanctions against driving privileges or vehicle registration. Pennsylvanians should not click on any links in these text messages to avoid giving scammers any personal or financial information that they can use to steal a customer’s identity or money.

The PSP emphasizes the importance of protecting oneself from scams by following these guidelines:

Never share personal information, including banking or credit card details, through email or text message.

Stay vigilant. Scam emails or text messages usually appear legitimate. If you are not expecting an email or text message from an entity, do not click on any links or respond to the message. Look up a legitimate customer service phone number for the entity and contact them directly.

“Unfortunately, malicious actors are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to exploit Pennsylvanians,” said Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The PSP is warning the public about scam text messages that appear to be from PennDOT. These messages threaten license suspension or legal action, urging recipients to log in through a provided link. Such messages are fraudulent and are designed to create a sense of urgency to steal personal or financial information. It is crucial for everyone to recognize the signs of a scam and take proactive steps to protect themselves.”

The PSP advises that victims of scams should contact their local law enforcement agency and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.