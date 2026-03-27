PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County woman faces multiple misdemeanor charges after authorities say she falsely accused a coworker of physical assault.

Chelsea McGrath, 20, of Punxsutawney, was charged on March 24 with one count of false reports to law enforcement and one count of unsworn falsification to authorities, according to court records. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began on March 16 when borough police officers were called to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Police said a patient had been found “unresponsive in an elevator,” and told doctors she had been assaulted a few days prior.

The complaint states that McGrath told an officer she was in a break room at a local business waiting for her fiancé to pick her up from work when a coworker grabbed her phone. McGrath alleged the man grabbed her waist and threw her against a wall. She said he then grabbed her by the hair and slapped her, the complaint said. McGrath also told police she had texted her fiancé earlier that day to say she was taking a nap before being found.

McGrath showed the officer marks under her breasts and stated the man caused them, according to the affidavit.

The coworker told police a different version of events. During a March 18 interview, the man told police he and McGrath had been in a consensual sexual relationship for several months, according to the complaint. He said he and McGrath were together at his apartment when his phone rang. The man claimed the call came from the account of McGrath’s boyfriend. According to the affidavit, the man told police McGrath’s demeanor changed after the call from the boyfriend and she left his apartment quickly.

He denied that any assault occurred, the affidavit states.

Police interviewed McGrath again on March 19. The officer told McGrath her injuries did not match her description of the event, according to the complaint. The affidavit states McGrath then admitted there was no assault and said, “he didn’t hurt me.”

McGrath provided a written statement saying the encounter was consensual, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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