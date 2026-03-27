CALIFORNIA, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University has been recognized as a 2026–2027 Military Friendly School, earning a Silver designation in the large public institution category.

The designation, awarded by Military Friendly, highlights the university’s commitment to supporting veterans, active-duty service members, and their families through accessible and flexible educational opportunities.

This marks the third consecutive year PennWest has received a Military Friendly designation.

“At PennWest, we are proud to support those who have served our country by ensuring their educational goals are within reach,” said Cory Shay, director of Military and Veterans Success. “From flexible learning options to dedicated support services, we are committed to helping military-connected students succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

Military Friendly Schools are evaluated using public data and responses from a comprehensive annual survey. Criteria include student retention, graduation outcomes, job placement, affordability, and support services tailored to military and veteran students.

PennWest serves military-connected students across its campuses in California, Clarion, and Edinboro, as well as through PennWest Global Online.

The university offers resources such as guidance on federal education benefits, credit for prior learning and military experience, and personalized academic advising. PennWest is also a chapter of SALUTE, a national honor society for veterans and military students.

Officials said the university’s flexible academic delivery options—including in-person, hybrid, and fully online programs—allow students to balance education with service commitments, careers, and family responsibilities.

PennWest will be featured in the 2026 Military Friendly Schools issue of G.I. Jobs magazine, and its designation will also be listed on MilitaryFriendly.com.

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