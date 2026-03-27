CLEARFIELD- This year at the Clearfield County Fair there will be special awards for several of the exhibiting events that honor the country’s semiquincentennial, or 250th Anniversary.

The Clearfield County PA 250 committee announced the awards at their recent committee meeting.

Each category will have only one winner, and each will receive a prize of $250.

The categories are as follows:

Betsy Ross Blue Ribbon needle craft: best patriotic needle craft.

Benjamin Franklin Blue Ribbon best patriotic wood craft of any kind.

Paul Revere patriotic themed hand craft.

Abigail Adams Blue Ribbon paper craft.

William Patton Brown Blue Ribbon in painting.

George Washington Blue Ribbon cherry pie contest.

Martha Washington Candy Contest: Did you know that there is a candy named after our very first First Lady?

“Roots of Independence” plants symbolizing strength, resilience and unity. Potted in dirt houseplants.

Spirit of ’76 Preservation Ribbon: In recognition of excellence in food preservation, patriotic display.

4-H Category: Diorama of historical events or daily life on the farm, 1776 vs. 2026. How farming has changed from 1776 to 2026.

For rules and judging, visit the committee’s website at www.clearfieldcountypa250.com.