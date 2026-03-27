CLEARFIELD- March for Meals Month 2026 was proclaimed in Clearfield County by Mayor Mason Strouse, Mayor Bear Stewart, and Clearfield County Commissioners.

The month-long observance recognized the clear importance of senior nutrition, health, and social connectivity in our community. The proclamations affirmed a commitment to the national March for Meals initiative spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the Meals on Wheels Association of America. March for Meals Month encourages public awareness, action, and investment in senior-services programs that ensure food security and social connectivity for everyone aged sixty and older.

In Clearfield County, public leaders committed to supporting Meals on Wheels by delivering meals to clients during the month. Support from State Representatives, Dallas Kephart, and Mike Arminini further amplified local messaging.

In Clearfield County, the senior-nutrition statistic most often cited is that about fifty percent of seniors in nutrition programs indicate that the meal received is the only one they will have that day, but it can also be said that volunteering with Meals on Wheels is the easiest way of helping seniors that do not have either a way to the grocery store or a support network that provides shopping, cooking, and companionship.