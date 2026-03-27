ALTOONA — After three postponements to start the season, the 2026 edition of the Clearfield Lady Bison softball team finally took to the field on Thursday afternoon at Garfield Park in Altoona, home of the Bishop Guilfoyle Lady Marauders.

Clearfield plated three runs in the fourth inning to open it up a bit, then ran it up with five more in the seventh for an 11-0 opening day win over the Lady Marauders (1-1).

Lady Bison ace Megan Wisor threw a 5-hit shut out, and topped her career high in strikeouts with 13, against only two walks.

Freshman rightfielder Lila Roberts led the Lady Bison 14-hit parade with three, while leftfielder Raigan Uncles, shortstop Aevril Hayward, designated player Joell Henry, catcher Ellie McBride, and third baseman Dalayni Kushner each had two hits. Roberts, Hayward, and McBride’s hits included a double for each, while first baseman Haley Billotte laced a triple for her lone hit.

In the three run fourth inning, Uncles had a two-run single to score Roberts and Billotte, while Hayward had a single to score Uncles.

The big blow in the seventh inning was a 2-run triple by Billotte that scored Kushner and Roberts, and then Billotte scored on a wild pitch to end the scoring.

Weather permitting, Clearfield will have their home opener on Friday March 27 when they host the Bedford Lady Bison (2-0).

Clearfield 012 300 5 11 14 0 B Guilfoyle 000 000 0 0 5 2

CLEARFIELD — 11

Raigan Uncles LF 5222, Lilly McBride CF 4000, Hailey Miles PH 1000, Aevril Hayward SS 4122, Joell Henry DP 3021 Mia Helsel flex/2B 1000, Ellie McBride C 4120, Dalayni Kushner 3B 3220, Lila Roberts RF 4231, Megan Wisor P 2001, Rae Duckett PH 1000, Haley Billotte 1B 3212, Totals 35 11 14 9

BISHOP GUILFOYLE — 0

Emma Marasco SS 4010, Brooke Swasing C 3000, Leah Byrne P 3010, CeCe Rumfola CF 2020, Rowan Craig 1B 3010, Taryn Carruthers 3B 3000, Meggie Ritchey 2B 2000, Keira Ronan LF 2000, Gabby Earnest RF 1000, Anna Hileman RF 2000, Totals 25 0 5 0.

E – Ritchey, Carruthers. 2B – Hayward, E McBride, Roberts. 3B – Billotte. SF – Wisor. SB – Uncles (3), Hayward, Kushner; Rumfola. HBP – Rumfola.

Pitching:

Wisor (W, 1-0) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 13 SO

Byrne (L, 1-1) – 7 IP, 14 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD: