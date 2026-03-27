CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work on its Interstate 80 (I-80) preservation project between mile markers 97 and 120 in Clearfield County will resume today. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly 24 miles of roadway and six bridges along this I-80 corridor.

On Friday, March 27, the contractor plans to place concrete barriers for a long-term lane closure between mile markers 107 and 110 along I-80 eastbound. This lane closure is needed for the contractor to replace a drainage pipe within that stretch. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always wear their seatbelts.

Starting at 7:00 AM on Sunday, the contractor will begin placing channelizers between mile markers 96 and 100, reducing the eastbound and westbound sides of I-80 to one lane. Once the channelizers have been set up, the contractor will resume paving and guiderail installation.

Work on the project will continue between mile markers 96 and 112 on the eastbound and westbound sides throughout the 2026 construction season. Lane closures will shift frequently between the left and right lanes throughout the construction season. PennDOT will issue updates on major changes in the traffic pattern as needed.

Work on this contract involves paving, bridge improvements, installation of intelligent transportation devices, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc., of State College is the contractor on this $47.7 million project.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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