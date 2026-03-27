JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!

Every Friday, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza.

Entries can be emailed to news@exploreJeffersonPA.com with “Free Pizza Friday” in the subject line. Include your name, address, and phone number in the email.

Visit Punxsy Pizza of Punxsutawney online to see the rest of their menu and much more!

The post Enter to Win Free Pizza from Punxsy Pizza! appeared first on exploreJefferson.