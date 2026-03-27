CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Students from Brookville were among the hundreds of young innovators who gathered at PennWest Clarion recently for the Design Lives Here engineering competition.

Hosted WQED, the event—now in its third year—continues to experience amazing growth. According to event manager Gwen Anderson, participation has surged from 150 students at its debut to roughly 400 this year.

The competition is a cornerstone of a broader STEM initiative designed to engage students in engineering concepts through hands-on application. To mirror real-world professional environments, students were placed into teams of four or five and intentionally paired with peers from different school districts.

Staff members instructed the students on what rules they needed to follow for their ideas to be eligible for scoring. Photo by Brock Jordan, EYT Media.

Teams competed in two timed engineering challenges, each lasting 45 minutes. During that time, students could test and refine their designs before completing an official run once time expired.

In one challenge, “Windy City Tower,” teams built structures designed to withstand simulated wind conditions using limited materials. The challenge emphasized structural integrity and creative problem-solving.

In the second challenge, “Zip Line,” students created devices to transport a ping-pong ball down a line in four seconds or less. Designs were judged based on speed, efficiency, and the ability to carry as many ping-pong balls as possible.

Photo by Brock Jordan, EYT Media.

Students worked together throughout the day, sharing ideas, troubleshooting designs, and making quick adjustments under time pressure. The environment was collaborative and energetic, with participants clearly enjoying the experience.

“This program’s growth has been incredible,” Anderson said. “Students engage in challenges, create prototypes, and on event day, collaborate with unfamiliar peers to solve engineering problems—building key workforce skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability.”

“It’s such a great event,” she added. “The kids love it, and it teaches them a lot about teamwork as well.”

The event also included an Invention Showcase, where students presented projects addressing real-world challenges across a variety of categories.

Design Lives Here is inspired by the PBS KIDS series “Design Squad Nation” and has reached thousands of students since its launch.

WQED, founded more than 70 years ago as the nation’s first community-owned television station, continues to support educational programming that fosters creativity and innovation among young learners.

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