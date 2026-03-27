HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — America250PA celebrated Women’s History Month with a special luncheon and panel discussion Wednesday at the Whitaker Center for Science & the Arts, bringing together influential women in public service.

The event featured Pennsylvania’s First Ladies—Lori Shapiro, Frances Wolf, and Michele Ridge—along with Dr. Jill Biden. The discussion was moderated by Melissa Fitzgerald, a Pennsylvania native known for her role on The West Wing.

Panelists reflected on their experiences in public life and the responsibilities that come with serving in leadership roles, particularly as advocates for issues impacting women and families.

“I was honored to join this incredible group of First Ladies who have served our Commonwealth and our country,” said Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro. “Pennsylvania women have made a huge impact on our communities and been driving forces for positive change.”

The conversation centered on themes of leadership, mentorship, and civic engagement, with speakers highlighting the importance of education, health, and access to opportunity.

Organizers said the event also aimed to inspire future generations of women to pursue leadership and public service.

“Today we heard from leaders who have served Pennsylvania and our nation with grace, determination, and compassion,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA. “We’re grateful to our extraordinary guests for inspiring the next generation.”

Proceeds from the luncheon will support America250PA’s Semiquincentennial Scholarship Program, which will award $250,000 in scholarships to Pennsylvania high school seniors attending in-state colleges and universities during the 2026–2027 academic year.

The program has already drawn strong participation, with more than 1,800 students from all 67 counties submitting entries reflecting on civic values and the evolving meaning of citizenship.

Scholarship recipients are expected to be announced in April.

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