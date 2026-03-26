JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Recent reports from Pennsylvania State Police and court records outline multiple incidents across the region, including a theft from a vehicle, a DUI-related crash, and a harassment charge.

According to state police, a theft from a motor vehicle was reported on West Main Street in Mahaffey Borough, Clearfield County, at approximately 8:21 a.m. on March 25. Police said a 33-year-old man from Mahaffey reported that a Samsung Galaxy S10 was stolen from his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident, troopers responded to 1681 Canoe Ridge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County, at approximately 5:54 a.m. on March 21 for a reported 911 hang up call. Police said the operator of a 2017 Volkswagen Passat had crashed into a parked fifth-wheel camper. The driver, identified as a 26-year-old man from Lititz, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, court records show that Guy Kevin Swails, 64, of Sligo, has been charged with harassment involving physical contact following an alleged incident on March 18 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. The case is currently listed as active.

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