CLARION, Pa. – When Greta turned 50, she went in for her routine annual physical.

Her physician, Dr. Kennison, ordered a Cologuard test—a non‑invasive screening tool for colorectal cancer. Despite being a nurse herself and working in a primary care office, Greta let the test sit on her counter until it expired. After some encouragement from coworkers, she received another test in the mail.

Days later, Greta received a positive result. She felt fine, but the follow‑up colonoscopy revealed a 33‑millimeter polyp, and pathology confirmed adenocarcinoma.

Greta was quickly referred to Dr. Szabo at Independence Health System, where she underwent surgery to remove eight inches of her sigmoid colon. The recovery was tough, but she healed well—and didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation.

Today, Greta is grateful she finally opened that second box. Acting when she did caught her cancer early, and the care she received at Independence Health System made all the difference.

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