PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Punxsutawney Borough Police filed a criminal complaint against a local man following an incident on March 19 where he allegedly pushed a woman into a couch and spit on her twice.

Court records show that 40-year-old Bryan R. Buffington, of Punxsutawney, has been charged with one count of simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and one summary count of harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a residence on West Mahoning Street at 12:01 a.m. on March 20 after a man had reported to police that Buffington assaulted a woman.

The victim told police that Buffington arrived home in an intoxicated state. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a verbal argument turned physical when Buffington pushed the victim into a couch.

The complaint said the argument continued outside at a vehicle. According to the affidavit, Buffington spit in the woman’s face through a rolled down window. He then allegedly spit on her a second time after she got out of the car.

A witness at the scene told police they saw Buffington spit on the victim. Buffington denied the allegations to officers and said he would never do that, according to the complaint.

Officers noted that Buffington had red marks on his face. According to the criminal complaint, the victim admitted to striking Buffington and pushing him into a tree after he spit on her.

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana set bail at $10,000 unsecured during a preliminary arraignment on March 20. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 at 11:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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