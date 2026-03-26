BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion County man faces numerous charges, including a felony for fleeing from police, after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash in Clover Township early Tuesday morning.

According to court records, 22-year-old Dominick E. Angelo, of Mayport, is charged with the following offenses:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Felony 3

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Summary (two counts)

Careless Driving, Summary

Passing When Prohibited, Summary (two counts)

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Summary

According to the criminal complaint, the incident began just after midnight on March 24.

Brookville Police received a report that Angelo was drinking a bottle of liquor at a Sheetz store before getting into his vehicle, the complaint said. A patrolman later observed Angelo straddling the double yellow line on State Route 28, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

When the officer activated emergency lights, Angelo allegedly fled and reached speeds of approximately 85 mph. During the pursuit, Angelo passed two vehicles on a curve, according to the affidavit.

The pursuit ended when Angelo crashed his 2011 Toyota Corolla off the southbound shoulder and sheared a utility pole, the complaint said. Responding state troopers could smell alcohol on Angelo and noted his speech was slurred, according to the affidavit.

Angelo was unable to stand when medical personnel attempted to help him, the complaint said. According to the affidavit, Angelo was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, where he refused a legal blood draw.

Angelo was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 11:00 a.m. on March 24, according to the court docket. Bail was set at $30,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2 with Judge Bazylak presiding, according to the docket.

The post Man Faces Felony After Alleged Police Chase Ends in Clover Township Crash appeared first on exploreJefferson.