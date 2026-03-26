(StatePoint) Looking for simple ways to elevate your Easter celebrations? This spring, home bakers are embracing bright colors, playful details and easy upgrades that turn classic treats into eye-catching centerpieces.

From pastel cupcakes and fruit-filled tarts to brunch-worthy pastries, festive finishing touches can instantly elevate your spread. The best part? With a few smart shortcuts and decorative flourishes, busy families can create desserts that look bakery-level beautiful—without spending all day in the kitchen.

One simple way to bring personality to seasonal treats is by incorporating PEEPS Marshmallow into your baking. Their signature Chick and Bunny shapes and cheerful hues make them a natural fit for everything from cupcakes and brownies to pastry creations and dessert boards. Just one or two on top can transform an everyday treat into a celebration-ready showpiece.

“Whether you’re hosting brunch or bringing dessert to share with friends and family, PEEPS can help tie your baking into the spring season,” says Caitlin Servian, brand manager at PEEPS. “Our classic Chicks and Bunnies add a playful finishing touch that instantly makes spring desserts feel special and unmistakably festive.”

Spring entertaining doesn’t have to be complicated to feel memorable. By incorporating ingredients that reflect the flavors of the season, you can create desserts that spark smiles the moment they hit the table. To help inspire your celebrations, baking and hosting influencer Sheri Wilson is sharing her PEEPS Puff Pastry Baskets recipe featuring PEEPS POP-TARTS Frosted Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks. Created in collaboration with POP-TARTS, the Frosted Strawberry flavor adds a sweet and fruity twist that pairs perfectly with fresh berries and whipped cream, making it an ideal treat that delivers both convenience and wow-factor for any spring gathering!

Makes: 4 baskets

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

• 4 sheets puff pastry, thawed

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 2 cups heavy cream, whipped

• 1 cup sliced strawberries, plus extra for garnish

• 1 package PEEPS POP-TARTS Frosted Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

• Royal icing flowers, optional

Instructions:

1. Unroll the thawed puff pastry sheets and cut out 8 rounds with a large circle cutter or mini tart pan. Place 4 rounds onto a lined baking sheet.

2. Cut out the centers of the remaining pastry rounds with a slightly smaller cutter.

3. Brush the larger rounds with egg wash, then place a pastry ring on top of each one. Brush again with egg wash. Top with a second pastry ring and brush again with egg wash. Poke the bottoms with a fork to prevent it from bubbling up while baking.

4. To make the basket handles, slice 1/2-inch strips of pastry, then twist into a rope. Place onto a baking sheet in a half-moon shape and brush with egg wash. Bake for about 10 minutes at 400-420 degrees F or until puffed up and golden brown.

5. Once baked and cooled, press the middles of each pastry basket down with a spoon. Fill with sliced strawberries and whipped cream.

6. Top each one with a PEEPS Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chick, halved strawberries, and a royal icing flower. To complete each basket, gently press the pastry handles into the whipped cream.

For more Easter inspiration, visit peepsbrand.com.

By combining flaky pastry, fresh fruit and a sweet Marshmallow element, you can capture the spirit of Easter and the spring season in a way that feels approachable, colorful and celebration-ready.