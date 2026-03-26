KNOX — The Curwensville softball team’s game with Keystone was suspended Thursday afternoon due to lightning.

The Lady Tide lead the host Panthers 12-0 with one out in the top of the fifth inning.

Curwensville has nine hits and has been the beneficiary of 10 walks issued by two Keystone pitchers.

Addison Siple and Addison Warren each have two hits. Both hit doubles, while Eliza Aughenbaugh smacked a 3-run home run.

It is not yet known when the game will resume.

Curwensville is back in action Tuesday March 31 at West Branch.