Ingredients

2 cups 2% cottage cheese

1 cup crushed chocolate wafers (approximately 20 cookies)

1 — 8 oz. package reduced-fat cream cheese, cubed

1/2 cup sugar

Dash salt

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 egg white

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled

Directions

~Line a strainer with a coffee filter; place over a bowl. Place cottage cheese in a strainer; cover and refrigerate for one hour.

~Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-in. springform pan with cooking spray; press cookie crumbs onto the bottom and one inch up the sides. Place a pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Securely wrap foil around the pan; set aside.

~Transfer cottage cheese to a food processor; cover and process for two to three minutes or until smooth. Add the cream cheese, sugar, and salt; cover and process until smooth.

~Transfer to a large bowl; stir in the vanilla, eggs, and egg white just until smooth. Reserve one cup of batter; pour remaining batter into prepared pan. Combine the reserved batter with melted chocolate; stir until smooth. Drop by spoonfuls over plain batter; cut through with a knife to swirl.

~Place the springform pan in a larger baking pan; add one inch of boiling water to the larger pan. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until the center is just set and the top appears dull.

~Remove springform pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool one hour longer.

~Refrigerate overnight.

~Refrigerate leftovers.

~Makes 12 servings.

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