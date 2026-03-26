Ingredients
2 cups 2% cottage cheese
1 cup crushed chocolate wafers (approximately 20 cookies)
1 — 8 oz. package reduced-fat cream cheese, cubed
1/2 cup sugar
Dash salt
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 egg white
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted and cooled
Directions
~Line a strainer with a coffee filter; place over a bowl. Place cottage cheese in a strainer; cover and refrigerate for one hour.
~Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-in. springform pan with cooking spray; press cookie crumbs onto the bottom and one inch up the sides. Place a pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Securely wrap foil around the pan; set aside.
~Transfer cottage cheese to a food processor; cover and process for two to three minutes or until smooth. Add the cream cheese, sugar, and salt; cover and process until smooth.
~Transfer to a large bowl; stir in the vanilla, eggs, and egg white just until smooth. Reserve one cup of batter; pour remaining batter into prepared pan. Combine the reserved batter with melted chocolate; stir until smooth. Drop by spoonfuls over plain batter; cut through with a knife to swirl.
~Place the springform pan in a larger baking pan; add one inch of boiling water to the larger pan. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until the center is just set and the top appears dull.
~Remove springform pan from water bath. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen; cool one hour longer.
~Refrigerate overnight.
~Refrigerate leftovers.
~Makes 12 servings.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Swirled Cheesecake appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/26/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-chocolate-swirled-cheesecake-2-171238/