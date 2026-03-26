GRAMPIAN-The Grampian Lions Club will sponsor a “Children’s Easter Egg Hunt” Saturday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The hunt will be held at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center at Grampian.

Activities will be held outdoors. If the weather is inclement the event will take place indoors. Children will walk around various Easter themed stations to receive items. The Easter Egg hunt will follow visiting the stations. All attending children will receive large Easter bag or bucket to collect their goodies from the stations.

Stations include: The Easter Bunny, a craft kit, cookies, chips & drink and a gift from the Eggstra special gift table. The Grampian Tri-County Church and Mint Condition will be providing an Easter treat for each child.

Egg Hunt includes: 2250 candy filled eggs and 8 special prize eggs. The special prize eggs will be a chance to win tickets, passes or a gift card to a child friendly place. Each child will be permitted to find a maximum of 10 eggs each.

Allergy free baskets will be available. All local children are welcome to attend this free event.