The Rite of Passage Team is hiring for a Youth Services Worker, Master Control Overnights at the Western Secure Treatment Unit in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Western Secure Treatment Unit (WSTU) is a secure post-adjudication facility that provides comprehensive services to young men (14-21), using a trauma-informed, strength-based, gender-responsive model. We empower youth to reach their full potential through rigorous education, positive skill development, and individualized therapeutic interventions and treatment. The facility features residential student dormitories, on-site schooling, a vocational CTE student work training program, a dining hall, and extracurricular opportunities for the young men. Becoming a member of the WSTU team is more than a job; it’s an opportunity to create a meaningful career with a mission driven organization.

Pay: starting at $21 per hour (with 4 hours of guaranteed overtime every pay period)

Perks & Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision and company paid Life Insurance within 90 days, and 401k match of up to 6% after 1 year of employment, Paid Time Off that can be used as soon as it accrues and more!

What you will do: Youth Services Workers provide safety and around-the-clock in person supervision of youth at a secure residential facility. In this role, you will provide for the physical, personal and health needs of each youth through individual counseling and skill development. Youth Services Workers provide an atmosphere that is supportive of the youth’s needs; monitor and document behaviors and activities; and participate and assist with educational, social, athletic and recreational activities. Youth Services Workers collaborate with other professional staff to establish and meet the goals of each youth’s treatment plan.

To be considered you should: Possess a high school diploma or equivalent ~ Be at least 21 years of age ~ Be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screen (we no longer test for THC for pre-employment), physical, and TB test ~ Be able to pass a search of the child abuse central registry.

Schedule: Looking to fill both Day and Night shifts with a schedule of 3.5/days (3 — 12 hour shifts and 1 — 6 hour shift) on and 3.5 days off

Apply today and Make a Difference in the Lives of Youth!

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information. 41 CFR 60-1.35(c)

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