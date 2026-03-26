UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Corsica woman was not injured after a coughing spell led to a one-vehicle crash in Union Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 5:52 a.m. on March 23 on Glenn Road at its intersection with Markle Road in Jefferson County.

Police say a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was traveling south on Glenn Road when the driver, 39-year-old Amber K. Greeley, of Corsica, who was sick at the time, began coughing.

As the vehicle approached the intersection, it exited the east side of the roadway and struck a boulder, according to the report.

After impact, the vehicle overturned into a ditch.

Greeley was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the report.

Police cited Greeley for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

Corsica Volunteer Fire Department and Leadbetter Towing assisted at the scene.

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