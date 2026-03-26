CLEARFIELD- Proclaiming April as child abuse prevention month topped a short meeting for the Clearfield County Commissioners Tuesday.

Representatives from Children Aid Society spoke to the commissioners about some of the programs at CAS designed to help both parents and children to thrive.

The Positive Parenting Program helps parents develop strategies to deal with behavior problems with their children without using coercion or physical punishment.

The nurturing program provides basic support and information to parents and Parents as Teachers focuses on post-natal to age 5, working on the needs of the children and their families.

As a result, there has been an increase in parent confidence and positive family relationships resulting in improved child health.

The proclamation notes that child abuse is a complex and ongoing problem and it is the responsibility of every adult as well as community organizations and institutions to intervene and reach out. Communities become stronger when children are safe.

Other items during the meeting included the appointment of Jennifer Keith to the County Planning Commission, appointment of Josh Kephart to the County Action Board, and approval of the delegation agreement with the Redevelopment Authority.