CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The College Sports Communicators announced the 2025-26 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams on Tuesday. Clarion’s Trey Nelson and Jeremy Thomas II both earned the honors, with Nelson also earning a spot on the ballot for Academic All-American on the men’s side. For the women, Clarion’s Zoe Guice and Dominika Logue earned Academic All-District honors for their athletic and academic prowess.

To be eligible for Academic All-District honors, a student-athletes must be a sophomore or older academically and in terms of their eligibility, must maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA or better, and must have played in either 90 percent of their team’s competitions or started 66 percent of their team’s competitions.

Nelson (3.56 GPA) was a First Team All-PSAC West selection at point guard after a historic run in the Blue & Gold. Nelson shattered the school’s single season assists record in 2025-26, dishing out 186 dimes to break the previous record of 173 set by Oronn Brown during the 1995-96 season. His average of 6.6 assists per game ties Dave Wojciechowski’s average during the 1992-93 season for second place in the program’s record books. Both Nelson’s total assists and average per game in 2025-26 rank first in the conference and third in NCAA Division II.

Thomas (3.88 GPA) achieved a level of national notoriety in recent weeks when he was a semifinalist for the 2026 State Farm Dark Horse Dunker competition. The Golden Eagle junior ranked third on the team in scoring but first in rebounds with an average of 7.3 per game, and also blocked a team-high 23 shots.

Guice (3.69 GPA) was a Second Team All-PSAC West selection in 2026, anking among the PSAC leaders in scoring, assists and steals. She ranked second on the team in scoring with an average of 14.4 points per game, and checked in at second in the PSAC in assists with an average of 4.3 dimes per game.

Logue (3.58 GPA) had a career-year in the Blue & Gold in 2025-26, setting a career-high with 27 games played and new statistical bests across the board. The senior also set career highs for minutes played, scoring and rebounding.

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