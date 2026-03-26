CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Students from Jefferson County will be among those competing in WQED’s Design Lives Here engineering competition, with a regional event scheduled for March 26 at PennWest Clarion University.

Brookville Area School District will represent Jefferson County in the competition, joining students from across multiple counties in a day focused on innovation and teamwork.

The program invites students in grades 5 through 8 to tackle engineering challenges, working in teams and learning from mentors in STEM-related careers.

Participants will also showcase their creativity through the Invention Showcase, where they design and present solutions to real-world problems.

Organizers say the experience helps students build valuable skills beyond the classroom.

“This program builds teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability,” said Gwen Anderson, project manager.

While Brookville represents Jefferson County, students from Clarion, Clearfield, Venango, and other surrounding counties will also compete, creating a collaborative regional event.

The competition is part of WQED’s broader initiative to encourage STEM education both in schools and through extracurricular programs.

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