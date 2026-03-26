BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Train enthusiasts and families alike are invited to enjoy an afternoon of miniature railroading as the Bowdish Model Railroad & Miniatures Diorama returns to the Jefferson County History Center.

The event will be held Saturday, March 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at the History Center, located at 172 Main Street in Brookville.

Visitors will be treated to an impressive display featuring six model trains running simultaneously, showcasing the craftsmanship and detail of the Bowdish Crew’s layout.

The exhibit also includes an interactive element, allowing guests to see themselves “riding” in the caboose on a big screen using a Lionel app, adding a unique and engaging experience for attendees of all ages.

Admission is by donation, making it an accessible outing for families and community members.

Organizers encourage the public to stop in, explore the display, and enjoy one of the area’s favorite returning attractions.

For more information, call 814-849-0077 or visit jchconline.org.

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