COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Author Richard Impriano Jr. will be making a special appearance in Cook Forest next weekend as part of an Easter-themed community event.

Impriano will host a book signing on Saturday, March 28 at MacBeth’s Cabins during their annual Easter egg hunt.

Impriano is the author of Billy’s Big Adventure, a children’s book that focuses on outdoor preparation and nature education for young readers. The story encourages exploration and learning through nature-based experiences.

According to Impriano, a second installment, Billy’s Big Adventure Volume 2, is expected to be released this summer. The upcoming book will be based in Cook Forest, with connections that tie back to the first story.

In addition to his writing, Impriano said he is also preparing to launch a men’s fragrance line this spring in collaboration with Boston Perfumery.

The event at MacBeth’s Cabins offers families an opportunity to meet the author, have books signed, and take part in the Easter egg hunt activities.

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