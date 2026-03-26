HARRISBURG – Legislation that would develop standards to certify police dogs trained to detect fentanyl passed the House of Representatives Monday on a unanimous vote, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield).

Houe Bill 1344 received bipartisan support to ensure law enforcement officers have another tool when combatting the fentanyl crisis.

“Police have asked that standards be established for training and certifying dogs to detect fentanyl, which is involved in one in four opioid-related overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. These standards would be developed in consultation with dog trainers and handlers, medical professionals, and veterinarians,” Armanini said.

Armanini said he authored the measure after talking to law enforcement professionals and considering the increased presence of fentanyl in other drugs like cocaine and heroin.

House Bill 1344 goes to the Senate for its consideration.