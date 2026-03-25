CLEARFIELD – A Houtzdale woman, who was aware two girls were being sexually assaulted, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday during sentencing court.

Katie Ann Pinto, 39, was given 36 months probation by Judge Joshua Maines. She was ordered to complete parenting classes and comply with any custody orders from the court.

Prior to sentencing, her attorney, Daniel Nelson, described her as a “sympathetic individual” who was also victimized by her husband, Randy Lee Pinto, 36. Although the circumstances look bad on paper, he reminded the court that she cooperated with the investigation.

After some discussion on the length of her probation, District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted that she was in a “terrible situation” but she was aware of the abuse for years. He stated that she got a break when felony charges were withdrawn and she was not required to spend any time in jail.

Maines said he had mixed feelings about the case, and appreciated her co-operation. He agreed three years of probation for her was “very reasonable.”

Pinto herself addressed the court, apologizing for her actions as she cried. She added that her inaction was because she was also being mentally abused by her husband.

Pinto sexually assaulted the girls at a residence in Olanta and another in Houtzdale beginning in May 2013. In February, he was sentenced to 22½ to 50 years in state prison with a period of consecutive re-entry probation for ten felony counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault.

Originally, he was charged with 3,500 offenses.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the girls reported that they were being assaulted beginning at the age of five.

During their interview at Clearfield County’s Child Advocacy Center, both girls gave independent detailed accounts of being raped and other sexual abuse by Pinto.

A male juvenile who was a witness was also questioned and confirmed their story that Pinto was molesting the girls. He reported that he was also assaulted after Pinto pushed the boy down and tried to choke him.

The girls said Pinto would give them money or toys and told them not to tell what had happened.

In her affidavit, it says Katie knew of her husband’s actions with the girls for years but never reported it to authorities. She told officials she was “very afraid of Randy” which is why she never told anyone about the abuse, according to Randy Pinto’s criminal complaint.