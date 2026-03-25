HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Legislation designed to protect volunteer first responders during fundraising activities has passed the Pennsylvania Senate with unanimous support.

The bill, introduced by Scott Hutchinson and Tim Kearney, would ensure that volunteer fire and EMS personnel are covered by workers’ compensation while participating in fundraising events.

“Fundraising is necessary for our brave volunteer first responders to adequately perform their service to our communities,” Hutchinson said. “Given this reality, their benefits should not be left to chance.”

Kearney emphasized the importance of fundraising for local emergency services, noting that such efforts are critical to keeping departments operational and ready to respond.

“Senate Bill 1053 will ensure volunteers are taken care of if they’re injured while conducting fundraiser events for their local fire or EMS company,” Kearney said.

The legislation seeks to address a gap in current law. While a 1980 Commonwealth Court decision ruled that firefighters injured during a fundraising picnic were eligible for workers’ compensation, that protection has not consistently extended to all fundraising activities.

Senate Bill 1053 would formally extend workers’ compensation coverage to include fundraising efforts, aligning them with other authorized duties performed by volunteer first responders.

The bill now moves to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for further consideration.

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