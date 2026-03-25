CLEARFIELD- Things have been moving along toward the official kick-off event for Clearfield County’s celebration of the country’s 250th birthday, and dates were announced for several events scheduled for this summer.

Although Clearfield County isn’t directly involved, there will be a free concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, one of five to be held throughout Pennsylvania honoring the different regions, and the one in State College includes Clearfield.

The headliners for the concert have not been announced yet, but the America 250 PA committee is promising something big for the May 23 event.

The other concerts will be in Erie, Hershey, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre leading up to celebratory events in Philadelphia.

In Clearfield County, while the official kickoff is the weekend of July 4, residents across the county are encouraged to decorate their houses in red, white and blue and then take a picture to be entered into the house decorating contest running Memorial Day through July 4.

Pictures can be submitted via the Facebook page or website, and votes are tabulated through the number of “likes”, and the house with the most “likes” will win $250.

The county Liberty Bell, which was unveiled in November, will be officially installed at the Clearfield County Historical Society at 2:30 on May 3 with a short program and re-dedication.

At the Clearfield County Fair this year the committee is sponsoring several special contests and also a free admittance day on Wednesday of the fair. More information about the special prizes for various exhibitions, including baking, needle crafts, sewing, historical displays and more.

More information will be forthcoming.

The list of volunteers to be ambassadors has grown, though there is still room for more to be part of readings of the Declaration of Independence, and anyone interested should contact the committee via their website, Facebook page or through Visit Clearfield County by April 1.

Filming for the Clearfield Chronicles will begin very soon and there are still topics open to anyone who would like to talk about some aspect of Clearfield County on video.

The list of subjects is quite long and includes historic sites, such as Dimling Hotel or Bloody Knox site, the logging and coal industry, towns and villages, landmarks, parks and so on.