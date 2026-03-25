(StatePoint) As the weather starts to turn in early spring, giving your mower a tune-up is a must for performance, safety and efficiency.

“Before the spring season truly kicks off, take stock of your mower’s maintenance needs. Paying a bit of attention to your machine now will set you up for a smooth and easy cutting season, and extend the life of your mower,” says Exmark marketing manager, Lenny Mangnall.

In addition to consulting your owner’s manual to determine tasks specific to your model, you can also follow this checklist from Exmark to make sure your mower is in top shape:

1. Change the oil. A healthy engine is a happy engine.

2. Sharpen or replace blades. Fresh blades cut faster, smoother and cleaner.

3. Give the mower a deep clean. Use a putty knife to remove caked grass from under the deck.

4. Replace old fuel. Never use fuel left in the tank from the last season.

5. Check on the tires. Low tire pressure is a performance issue and a safety hazard.

6. Inspect engine belts. Check belt tension and wear to help your engine perform at its best.

7. Replace spark plugs. Fresh spark plugs help your mower start and run smoothly.

For additional details and instructions on each item on this checklist, read the full article “Is Your Lawn Mower Ready for Spring?” The article can be found at Exmark’s Backyard Life, a unique multimedia destination focused on helping homeowners improve their outdoor living spaces. There you can find more articles, DIY project ideas, and view Exmark Original Series videos on topics ranging from lawn and grass care to gardening, landscaping and even fishing and barbecuing.

Work smarter, not harder in your yard. Give your mower a little love at the start of the season to help ensure you get reliable performance all spring and summer.