CURWENSVILLE — Mere days removed from having a short matinee victory, Curwensville was already back on the baseball diamond. This time, the only trip was just down the hill behind the high school to their own field. Despite it feeling like the weather was made more for action on the gridiron, the Tide and the visiting Moshannon Valley Black Knights were both ready to take to the field.

Early on, a pitcher’s duel appeared to be on the slate, and pitching ultimately was the headline. Curwensville’s effort on the mound by Lawson Neiswender, making his second consecutive start, was one of the best the Tide had seen in a while. His efforts, although in jeopardy late, were enough for Curwensville to take the 7-6 victory.

“He has definitely earned these big starts for us. This is a game we knew coming into the week that we had to win, and that’s the guy you want out there,” Tide skipper Derek Dixon said of his pitcher. “Nobody works harder. I know I wanted him to finish the game, but this early in the season you’re pushing the limits a bit with the pitch count.”

Between Neiswender and Mo Valley starter Brady Kephart neither squad really found momentum through the first two innings. Neiswender, however, was lighting it up as he was perfect through the first three innings, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced.

Lawson Neiswender now has two wins in two games for Curwensville. His afternoon against Moshannon Valley saw him strike out 11 batters, walk one, and yield only four hits.

The bottom of the third is when Curwensville answered back to get ahead.

Cayden Pierce singled to open the inning, then Kyler Nelen matched, and Cael Butler reached on an error to load the bases against Kephart. Breck Finn then popped a sacrifice fly to right field to plate the opening run. Two batters later, Lincoln Hoyt grounded up the gap into left field for a two-RBI single. Trenton Best then lined to center for an RBI-single that brought Gavin McDermott across home. In an inning where the entire lineup took to the plate, the Tide managed to finally get the bats going to go up 4-0.

“Brady (Kephart), I feel we face at least once a year when we play Moshannon Valley for the last couple years. He does a good job mixing in the curve and off-speed pitches, causing those pop-ups here and there,” Dixon said. “It was a struggle for a while, but we managed to break through, especially the guys at the bottom of the lineup.”

The Knights got two runs back in the fourth, only for the Tide to answer with three more of their own. One came when Finn grounded into center, then Neiswender scored both Finn and Butler on a liner to right. The lead looked strong for Curwensville, even after giving up a third run in the fifth.

But, the Tide rallied around Neiswender, as he was dealing hard for the entire afternoon. Through six innings, he struck out 11 batters, and gave up four hits. It wasn’t until he faced the final batter in the top of the seventh when he gave up his only walk of the afternoon, and with the pitch tally rather high, Dixon made some lineup changes to give his starter some relief. Neiswender was three outs from a complete game, but would get the win on the day.

That win, however, was in jeopardy, as the relief suddenly began struggling.

Moshannon Valley would get to Butler, who got the nod to earn the save, but gave up a single to Ian Dunsmore, putting runners on first and second after Valent Cervenak walked to open the inning. Chase Mital then brought Cervenak home on a liner to center. Two batters later, after Kephart singled to load the bases, an RBI-double by Mason Abernathy plated Dunsmore and Mital.

Kyler Nelen (27) looks on as the Brady Kephart pitches to home plate for the Black Knights in the third inning. Nelen was one of four runners to score in the inning.

The four-run lead suddenly was down to a single run, and with the tying plus leading runners on the bases, Dixon quickly made a change and brought in Finn to pitch. Finn had not pitched for a while due to surgery last season, but the team rallied knowing what he was capable of doing.

Rocco Reifer was intentionally walked right away, but Finn settled in and saw JC Smith take a swing at a 1-2 offering that put a second out on the board. All that was left at that point was Collin Dunlap to keep the game going and bring in either the tying or winning run. He watched strike one go by, then swung at the next pitch. After one went high, it came down to one final offering.

The wind up was strong, and the pitch in the zone. Dunlap went for it, and caught only air. The entire Tide team roared for joy as Finn locked down the win, and Curwensville starts the year 2-0 for the first time in a long while.

“It’s hard because it’s early on, and you don’t know what you got,” Dixon said of his pitchers. “We have some sophomore kids that we want to get on the mound, but they are not ready to be put in such a spot. We trusted Cael to throw strikes, and he did, but Mo Valley is a good, sound team. They got to him, but Breck came in and absolutely nailed it.

“I think for the last several years, we’ve split the season with Mo Valley, and the last two years they have gotten us the first time around. It’s nice to get the first one that way when we come back and play at their place, we know what to expect, and try to take two from them, even though it’s never easy.”

That opportunity is a way off in the latter part of the season, but Curwensville is not done this week with some games on their home field. The Tide are back in action on Friday when they host Johnsonburg. First pitch will be at approximately 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Moshannon Valley 000 210 3 – 6 8 2

Curwensville 004 300 X – 7 9 1

Moshannon Valley – 6

Brady Kephart-p/2b 4131, Mason Abernathy-ss 4122, Rocco Reifer-c/p/rf 3001, Brady Milhalko-cr/lf 0000, JC Smith-dh 4000, Collin Dunlap-2b 4001, Valent Cervenak-rf/p 2100, Gavin Lovell-3b/c 3000, Ian Dunsmore-1b 2110, Logan Clark-ph 1110, Chase Mital-cf 3111. TOTALS 30 6 8 6.

Curwensville – 7

Cael Butler-cf/p 3210, Breck Finn 3112, Lawson Neiswender-p 4012, Lincoln Hoyt-c 4012, Gavin McDermott-rf 3000, Trenton Best-ss 2011, Dante Lezzer-1b 2000, Peyton Perks-ph 1100, Cooper Haag-ph/lf 0000, Cayden Pierce-3b 3120, Kyler Nelen-lf/cf 2220. TOTALS 27 7 9 7.

2B: Abernathy

SF: Finn

SB: Reifer, Clark/McDermott

E: Dunsmore, Abernathy/Best

Pitching

Moshannon Valley: Kephart-3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 7 SO, 0 BB; Reifer-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Cervenak-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.

Curwensville: Neiswender-6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 11 SO, 1 BB; Butler-0.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB; Finn-0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB.

W-Neiswender (2-0), Save-Finn

L-Kephart

Golden Tide Baseball Scorebook