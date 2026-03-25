Article by Randy Bartley

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The incident of child abuse in Jefferson County is holding steady, but that is still too many, according to Cass Burkett of Western PA. Cares For Kids.

“In 2025, we served 94 children at the center,” said Cass Burkett. “That is just about the same number as the year before. We are on track to surpass that this year.”

The advocacy center provides children who have been either physically or sexually abused or who have witnessed a violent act to be interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer in cooperation with a team of professionals. The center, located in Roseville, Jefferson County, was established in 2011. She said the way the center serves the children is to conduct an interview and medical evaluations.

“A forensic interview is just a fancy way of saying that a conversation will be done in a way that is developmentally friendly for them so that they don’t have to talk with a police officer.”

Cass Burkett, director of Western PA Cares for Kids, spoke about child abuse prevention at the Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. Photo by Randy Bartley / EYT Media.

She said the police officer may be very good at an interview, but it may put off a child. She said instead of having to go to an emergency room, the child can go to a friendly place. “We have a beautiful room with a mural that has butterflies on it,” she said. “Our goal is to put children at the center of our process so they don’t feel like they are being pushed to the side during one of the worst times of their life.

“We know that prevention begins with education. We provide information to teachers. It is hard to prevent what you don’t know about,” she said.

She said she is aware that no one agency can prevent abuse. “We work with law enforcement, Child & Youth Services, victim Service Agencies, Passages and Crossroads,” she said.

The center is a non-profit and is funded solely by private donations. Burkett said one way to support Child Abuse Prevention Month is to wear blue. She said the staff has also put together pinwheel arrangements that show the “joy and whimsy” of being a child.

“We ask businesses to support us in that way,” she said. She asked the commissioner to shine a blue light from the Jefferson County Courthouse during April.

“Child abuse prevention is a year-long effort,” she said. “It is not just in April. We like to take this opportunity to shine an extra light on it. Bad things exist in the dark, so we want to shine some light on it. We want to make every month a month of protection, healing, and hope.”

“You are taking away the pain and taking it somewhere else,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North.

The commissioners proclaimed April 2026 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.

Library Week

The commissioners also proclaimed April as National Library Week in the county. Darlene Marshall, speaking for the Jefferson County Library System, said the public libraries are essential. She said public libraries provide free access to a wide range of informational resources, materials, and services for the general public.

The Jefferson County Library system includes six libraries in Brookville, Brockway, Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Summerville, and Sykesville. Only one library in the system, Brookville, receives any local tax dollars.

“I don’t see a tax for libraries in Jefferson County, but what is more important is the support people give our libraries,” she said. “We raise readers in the library, and they support us when they grow up. We are here to stay.”

Darlene Marshall spoke on behalf of the Jefferson County Library System at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting. Photo by Randy Bartley / EYT Media

“Thirty years ago, it was predicted that libraries wouldn’t be needed,” said Marshall. “We are needed more than ever. Our book numbers are going up this year. After COVID, that social isolation really restored the need for a library and the social need. I predict we will be needed more in the future.”

Marshall said libraries regularly assist people in filing documents for new jobs and help people search for jobs.

Libraries also offer digital connectivity and learning resources for children and public services to meet economic needs.

“We see a lot of people who have social isolation coming into the library,” said Marshall. “It isn’t just older people. We see younger kids coming in just to interact with the staff.”

Janine Strohm, the Librarian at Brookville’s Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, said the library is often used for meetings and family visits. “We like to start people when they are young and continue services until you are 99 and older,” she said.

“Libraries add value to the fabric of the community,” said North. “You are a bulwark against illiteracy. That job is not done and will probably never be done. You bring quality into our communities.”

Marshall, the Librarian at Brockway’s Mengle Memorial Library, noted the Institute of Museum and Library Services in Washington, D.C., recently honored the library with the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The Mengle Library was recognized for its early learning and youth programming with a family Place space, story hours, and child development programs.

The commissioners proclaimed National Library Week in the county from April 19-25.

In other business, the commissioners appointed Sarah Gallagher to the county’s Planning Commissioner. Gallagher, a Brookville resident, also serves on the town council.

The next meeting of the Jefferson County Commission will be at 10:30 am, April 14 in Jefferson Place, Main Street, Brookville.

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