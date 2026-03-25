Ingredients
1 chocolate cake mix
1 — 15 oz. can solid-pack pumpkin
3 cups cold fat-free milk
2 reg. size packages sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix
1 — 8 oz. pkg fat-free cream cheese, softened
1 — 8 oz. carton frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed
1/4 cup fat-free hot fudge ice cream topping
1/4 cup fat-free caramel ice cream topping
1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
Directions
~Preheat oven to 375°F.
~In a large bowl, combine cake mix and pumpkin. Spread evenly into a 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
~In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for two minutes. Let it stand for two minutes.
~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pudding. Beat until well blended. Spread over the cake. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.
~Just before serving, spread whipped topping over the dessert. Drizzle with fudge and caramel toppings. Sprinkle with almonds.
~Refrigerate leftovers.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Fudgy Chocolate Dessert appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/03/25/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-fudgy-chocolate-dessert-3-171237/