Ingredients

1 chocolate cake mix

1 — 15 oz. can solid-pack pumpkin

3 cups cold fat-free milk

2 reg. size packages sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix

1 — 8 oz. pkg fat-free cream cheese, softened

1 — 8 oz. carton frozen reduced-fat whipped topping, thawed

1/4 cup fat-free hot fudge ice cream topping

1/4 cup fat-free caramel ice cream topping

1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Directions

~Preheat oven to 375°F.

~In a large bowl, combine cake mix and pumpkin. Spread evenly into a 13-in. x 9-in. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

~In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mixes for two minutes. Let it stand for two minutes.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pudding. Beat until well blended. Spread over the cake. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

~Just before serving, spread whipped topping over the dessert. Drizzle with fudge and caramel toppings. Sprinkle with almonds.

~Refrigerate leftovers.

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