CLEARFIELD – A Weedvile woman has been charged for allegedly stealing over $12,000 from various student funds at the Clearfield Area High School.

Denise Lynn McGranor, 48, was charged by Clearfield Regional Police with misdemeanor criminal mischief in relation to her actions during the 2024-25 school year.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the Clearfield High School on Sept. 10 to investigate a theft report. They met with both Superintendent Terry Struble and Director of Business Affairs, Sam Maney who reported that the school was missing $12,344.25 from various fundraisers and sales while McGranor was their advisor.

The funds included Junior Class Club (Prom Tickets), Ski and Board Club (2024-2025 Power House Subs Fundraiser), and Bison Yearbook Club (2023-2024 ice cream fundraiser and 2025 Yearbook sales).

Maney reported in late August he reviewed the records for the Junior Class Club account and learned there was only one deposit for $45 from a single check.

Further investigation showed that students sold tickets for the Prom at lunch where they would get the tickets from McGranor and then give her the cash for those they had sold. The Prom ticket receipts could not be found and students were unable to confirm exactly how many tickets were sold but estimated it was at least 200. This would put the loss at $4,955.

Maney also reported after several meetings and conversations that there were outstanding balances and missing funds from the Ski and Board Club Fundraiser.

McGranor had been emailed regarding unpaid invoices from Fullington Trailways, LLC for ski trips taken during that school year, and only responded “I’m on it” and when contacted a few months later, she did not respond at all.

In a meeting about this on Aug. 26, McGranor stated she knew the club records were a mess and she was in over her head. She also stated that it was a lot of work, but she “did it for the kids”.

She explained she allowed the students to keep their own fundraising profits. She also claimed she bought snacks for the students, prizes and they had pizza parties but she didn’t have any purchase orders for these expenses. She claimed the cost for the bus was more than she expected.

When asked why she left at the end of the school year without speaking to anyone knowing that the Fullington invoices were still unpaid, she answered that she “hoped it would all work out and just go away.” She offered to help and provide the records she still had.

Further investigation revealed that there was an open invoice for the Copper Cork Event Center for $800 for rent of the facility for the Prom. Another unpaid invoice for $7,911.25 from Jostens for the Bison Yearbook Club was found in McGranor’s mailbox.

It was discovered that $737.25 was missing from the Power House Subs Fundraiser, yearbook sales were short $2,100, $2,358 were missing from a Little Caesar Fundraiser, and an ice cream fundraiser was a loss of $1,294 for the school as McGranor gave out free ice cream to those buying yearbooks. She also sold tickets for ice cream for cash.

A Snow Cone Fundraiser was held with all proceeds in cash. There is no record of how many were sold and no deposit was made into the club’s account, according to the report.

McGranor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 13 at 10 a.m. during centralized court at the Copper Cork Event Center.