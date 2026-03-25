Keystone School District is seeking qualified applicants for anticipated Elementary Teacher position(s) beginning with the 2026–27 school year.
Available beginning with the 2026–2027 School Year
Interested candidates should submit:
- Letter of Interest
- Pennsylvania Standard Application
- Resume
- Certificate
- Transcript
- Three (3) Letters of Reference
- Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances
- Act 168 Disclosure Forms
Send application materials to:
Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until Position Is Filled.
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