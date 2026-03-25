Keystone School District is seeking qualified applicants for anticipated Elementary Teacher position(s) beginning with the 2026–27 school year.

Available beginning with the 2026–2027 School Year

Interested candidates should submit:

Letter of Interest

Pennsylvania Standard Application

Resume

Certificate

Transcript

Three (3) Letters of Reference

Act 34, 114, and 151 Background Clearances

Act 168 Disclosure Forms

Send application materials to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position Is Filled.

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