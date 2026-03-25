JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on multiple recent incidents across Jefferson and Clearfield counties, including a drug-related arrest and two harassment investigations.

According to PSP DuBois, a 34-year-old Brockport man was taken into custody on March 10 along Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Troopers said the man was served with an arrest warrant and found to be in possession of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge 54-3-02.

In a separate incident, PSP DuBois responded to Stevenson Hill Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County, on March 20 for a domestic-related call stemming child custody. Police said the investigation determined that physical contact occurred between a 32-year-old Falls Creek man and a 31-year-old Brockway woman. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge 54-3-02.

Meanwhile, PSP Punxsutawney reported a harassment incident that occurred March 1 along Patrick Lane in Bell Township, Clearfield County. According to police, a 40-year-old Creekside man allegedly tackled a 38-year-old Mahaffey woman inside a residence. The man was cited for harassment with physical contact through Magisterial District Judge 46-3-04.

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