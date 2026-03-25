CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service Committee will host the 75th annual interdenominational service at the Cook Forest State Park Ridge Camp amphitheater at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 5.

According to organizers, a musical prelude will start at 6:30 a.m. The service will be finished by 8:00 a.m. This schedule allows attendees time to go to their own church services afterward.

The committee said 325 people attended the 2025 service, which featured music and a message regarding the Resurrection of Christ. Organizers hope the sun will be visible through the trees again during the program this year.

The service will be available to watch online. A live-stream will begin at 7:00 a.m. on www.exploreClarion.com.

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