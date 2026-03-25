WASHINGTON, Pa. (EYT) — The Golden Eagles women’s golf team improved by 18 strokes on the second day of the Vulcan Fire Classic on Tuesday, posting a team score 353 in the second round at Lone Pine Country Club. Clarion finished fourth in the 11-team field.

McKayle Kerle and Kennady Norton tied for the best scores on the team on Tuesday, with both golfers shooting 85 in the second round. Kerle had a stretch of six straight holes and eight out of nine where she made even par, while Norton made par on four of her final seven holes.

Hannah Smith was third on the team with an 86 on Tuesday, making a pair of birdies in the process. Both of those came down the stretch, including a four on the par-five No. 8 hoels and a three on the par-four No. 11 hole. Rylee Thompson rounded out the scoring with a score of 97 while Amber Roth closed out the team entry with a 102.

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