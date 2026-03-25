TROUTVILLE BORO, Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man was not injured after a one-vehicle crash along Main Street in Troutville Borough.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 1:05 p.m. on March 20 on Main Street (Route 410) at the Troutville Borough and Brady Township line in Clearfield County.

Police say a 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling east when the driver, Shawn D. Shimmel, 34, of DuBois, exited the roadway onto the north berm.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle’s front end struck a fence post, a privately owned sign, a utility pole guy wire anchor, as well as a PennDOT sign, according to the report.

The vehicle then continued onto a small embankment, traveling approximately 20 feet east of the initial impact.

Shimmel was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end and was towed from the scene by Mottman’s Towing.

Police cited the driver for failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

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